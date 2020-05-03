2 African lion cubs day-out at Hyderabad zoo

Hyderabad, May 3 (PTI): Two African lion cubs came outinto the day kraal at the Nehru Zoological Park here onSunday for the first time since their birth a month ago, zooofficials said

"We are happy to share the news that one-month-oldcubs came out into the day kraal for the first time aftertheir birth. The cubs were accompanied by their motherAdhisana,"a press release from Nehru Zoological Park said

