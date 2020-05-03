Lockdown: C'garh allows opening of liquor shops from Monday

The Chhattisgarh government has allowed opening of liquor shops in non-restricted areas of the state from Monday, officials said. The excise department has also planned to start home delivery of alcohol at some places to discourage crowding at wine shops, they said.

"The liquor shops have been allowed to remain open from 8 am to 7 pm from following the Centre's decision to lift the nationwide curbs on the sale of alcohol from May 4 with certain restrictions," a government official said here on Sunday. However, the district administration can also decide the timing of operation of liquor shops as per the period of lockdown fixed by them in their concerned areas, he said.

Liquor shops located in COVID-19 hotspots or containment zones or those in shopping complexes and malls will continue to remain shut, he said. The operators of concerned shops shall comply social distancing norms and other guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, he said.

"The excise department is also working on to provide facility of home delivery of liquor at some places to discourage crowding at alcohol shops. Delivery boys will be appointed through placement agencies," the official said. Meanwhile, the opposition BJP slammed the ruling Congress over its plan to start the home delivery of liquor, terming it as "shameful".

"The order issued by the state government indicates that it will start home delivery of liquor. It is a very shameful decision as the Congress got elected to power after promising to ban alcohol," Leader of Opposition Dharamlal Kaushik said. He demanded that the state government should immediately withdraw its decision of home delivery.

Kaushik also alleged that the state government has not taken any preventive measures before opening of liquor shops.