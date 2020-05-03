Rajasthan reports 3 coronavirus deaths, 114 positive cases

Rajasthan reported three more coronavirus deaths on Sunday, while 114 people tested positive for the virus, officials said. Two deaths were reported in Jaipur and one in Pratapgarh, taking the total number of fatalities in the state to 71, including 40 alone in Jaipur.

A 52-year old man from Ramgarh died at SMS hospital whereas an 85-year old woman from Station Road was brought dead to the SMS hospital. In Pratapgarh, a 35-year-old man died in the district hospital.

All the three deaths occurred on Saturday and reports of their samples came positive on Sunday morning. Of the 114 new cases, 40 are from Chittorgarh, 32 from Jaipur, 27 from Jodhpur, five from Udaipur, three from Ajmer, two each in Bharatpur, Kota and Pratapgarh and one from Dungarpur, according to a state government official.

With this, the total number of positive cases in the state has climbed to 2,886..