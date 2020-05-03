Pak shells forward areas along LoC in J-K's Poonch, Rajouri

Pak shells forward areas along LoC in J-K's Poonch, RajouriPTI | Jammu | Updated: 03-05-2020 23:11 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 23:11 IST
Pakistani troops on Sunday targeted forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesperson said. The latest ceasefire violation by Pakistan took place in Balakot sector of Poonch district and Manjakote sector in Rajouri district, he said. There was no immediate report of any casualty, he said
"At about 9.00 pm, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with the mortars along LoC in Balakote sector. Later Pakistan also targeted the Manjakote sector," the spokesperson said. He said the Indian army retaliated befittingly.
ALSO READ
Two dead in house collapse in J-K's Rajouri
Lockdown restrictions tightened in Kashmir due to spike in COVID-19 positive cases
Jammu and Kashmir High Court rejects bail plea of former minister's son Hilal Rather, arrested by CBI in bank fraud case.
Youth killed, another injured in shelling by Pakistan Army in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district: Officials.
COVID-19: First batch of 9,600 rapid test kits arrive in Kashmir valley