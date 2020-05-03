Maharashtra issues list of activities to be allowed in different zones during lockdown

Maharashtra government on Sunday issued a list of activities that will be allowed in different zones of the State during the lockdown.

"The State government has decided to allow standalone shops including liquor shops to open in Red Zone also except the containment zones. Though there is no restriction in the number of essential shops that can be opened, only five non-essential shops can be opened in each lane," the government order stated.

As per the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra is 12,296, of which 2,000 people have recovered/migrated and 521 people have succumbed to the disease so far. (ANI)