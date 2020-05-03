14 among stranded people who returned to Chhattisgarh test COVID-19 positive: TS Singh Deo
As the states begin to receive and send the stranded people, 14 people who had come from other states to Chhattisgarh have tested positive of coronavirus, said TS Singhdeo, State Health Minister.ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 03-05-2020 23:59 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 23:59 IST
As the states begin to receive and send the stranded people, 14 people who had come from other states to Chhattisgarh have tested positive of coronavirus, said TS Singhdeo, State Health Minister. "Among the migrant labourers who reached the state, 14 people have confirmed COVID-19 positive," said Singhdeo in a video.
He further said that among the 14 people, 6 are from Kabirdham district and 8 are from Durg. Urging people to combat against the coronavirus together, the minister said, "Everyone should be prepared to see more COVID-19 cases as more stranded people will come in coming days."
As per the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country is 40,263, including 10,887 recovered/migrated and 1306 deaths. (ANI)
