Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ham radio operators reach out to people with critical illness

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-05-2020 12:46 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 12:46 IST
Ham radio operators reach out to people with critical illness

Ham radio operators have been scanning the city round the clock during the ongoing lockdown to get medicines required by critically ill patients of West Bengal and outside. With the help of police, these Good Samaritans have supplied medicines for cancer, hepatitis-B, HIV positive patients in several districts of West Bengal and a couple of Northeastern states, the apex body of Ham Radio operators said.

Two patients living in distant Aranghata in Nadia district and Gangasagar in South 24 Parganas district received hoomeopathic medicines from a reputed physician's chamber in Kolkata after these amateur radio operators came forward, said Ambarish Nag Biswas, secretary of the West Bengal Radio Club (WBRC). "With the help of a top disaster management official of Kolkata Police, we could procure the medicine and passed it on to these families. The two are among more than 100 people whom we managed to help during the lockdown," he told PTI.

These people hail from districts such as East and West Midnapore, Murshidabad, Nadia, Hooghly and North and South 24 Parganas. The WBRC, having 85 Ham Radio operators as members, has also come to the aid of an elderly cancer patient of Barasat in North 24 Parganas district, whose son in the USA could not send him a particular medicine like previous months because of the prevailing situation.

Around 30 orphaned children, all diagnosed as HIV positive, were given rice, dal, vegetables, salt, and cooking oil after an NGO at Behala in the southern fringes of Kolkata, that look after them sought help from the amateur radio operators. Three patients of Northeastern states, including a 7- year-old child, also received their medicines after the WBRC was contacted by their counterparts there. "Our members literally combed the city and the neighbourhood to find the medicines," Nag Biswas said.

"We have always been on the side of people particularly during disasters and natural calamities. The coronavirus crisis has thrown up new challenges to us," he said..

TRENDING

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall as U.S./China tensions threaten rebound

European stock markets and oil prices fell on Monday as a spat between top U.S. officials and China over the origin of the coronavirus fuelled fears of a new trade war, derailing a rebound in global markets.European shares opened down 2.5 w...

FOREX-Dollar surges on worries that US-China trade war will resume

The U.S. dollar surged against most major currencies on Monday amid fears that last years U.S.-China dispute will be re-ignited, this time over the novel coronavirus. U.S. President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have pinne...

Japan's Abe extends state of emergency to May 31

Japans Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday he had decided to extend the countrys national state of emergency to May 31.Abe will consider lifting the state of emergency without waiting for its May 31 expiration if experts decide that is...

Maharashtra govt erred in not testing pilgrims stranded at Nanded: Punjab Health Minister

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Monday said that the Maharashtra government had erred in not conducting screening and tests of pilgrims from the northern state who were stranded at Hazur Sahib in Nanded. They committed the mist...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020