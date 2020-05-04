Left Menu
Maha: Search on for 4 missing COVID-19 patients in Nanded

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 04-05-2020 15:16 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 15:16 IST
Maha: Search on for 4 missing COVID-19 patients in Nanded

A search has been mounted in Nanded district in Maharashtra to trace four people who have gone missing after testing positive for novel coronavirus, officials said on Monday. They were part of a group of 20 from the Langar Sahib, part of the renowned Takht Hazur Sahib Sachkhand Gurdwara, over 255 kilometres from here, which had tested positive for the virus on Saturday, officials added.

"Out of the 20, 16 were traced by Saturday evening. However, we are still on the lookout for the remaining four, all of whom are Nanded residents. The 20 tested positive after swabs of 97 staying in the Langar Sahib were sent for testing between April 30 and May 1. However, by the time the reports came in, the 20 had moved," a police official said.

