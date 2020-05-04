Maha: Teen 11th COVID-19 patient in Amravati's Kholapuri Gate

A 13-year-old boy on Monday tested positive for novel coronavirus in Amravati in Maharashtra, taking the district's COVID-19 count to 56, health officials said. The boy is a resident of Kholapuri Gate and is not a contact of previous patients from the locality, an official said.

With this, the Kholapuri Gate locality has 11 COVID-19 patients, and the teen's kin and contacts have been quarantined, he added. "His was the only report that returned positive from 54 swab samples sent for testing. As of now, Amravati has 42 active cases, as out of the 56 cases, 10 have died of the infection and four have been discharged after recovery," he informed.