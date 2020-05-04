Kerala seeks non-stop special trains to bring back stranded Keralites in other states

Thiruvananthapuram, May 4 (PTI): Kerala Chief MinisterPinarayi Vijayan on Monday wrote to the Centre seekingnon-stop special trains to bring back Keralites stranded invarious states due to the COVID-19 lockdown

The trains leaving from the state with guest workers canbe used for this purpose on its return journey, Vijayan saidin a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Migrant workers from trom Bihar, Odisha and Jharkhandhave been taken to their respective states in the specialtrains from the state in the past two days.