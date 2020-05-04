Kerala seeks non-stop special trains to bring back stranded Keralites in other states

Kerala seeks non-stop special trains to bring back stranded Keralites in other statesPTI | Thiruva | Updated: 04-05-2020 15:29 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 15:29 IST
Thiruvananthapuram, May 4 (PTI): Kerala Chief MinisterPinarayi Vijayan on Monday wrote to the Centre seekingnon-stop special trains to bring back Keralites stranded invarious states due to the COVID-19 lockdown
The trains leaving from the state with guest workers canbe used for this purpose on its return journey, Vijayan saidin a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Migrant workers from trom Bihar, Odisha and Jharkhandhave been taken to their respective states in the specialtrains from the state in the past two days.PTI UD BNWELCOME BNWELCOME
