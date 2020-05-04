Left Menu
Will withdraw lockdown relaxations from areas flouting social distancing norms: Kejriwal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2020 18:36 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 18:15 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said the Delhi government will withdraw all lockdown relaxations from areas where people do not maintain social distancing. The announcement comes amid reports of people flouting social distancing norms at liquor shops in many areas in the national capital which were re-opened on Monday as authorities allowed all activities permitted by the central government.

Kejriwal said it is sad that people were not maintaining the mandatory six feet or two-meter distance from one another at some shops and requested everyone to not take any risk. "Shops are not going to be closed. We will have to take strict steps. We all will have to behave like responsible citizens," Kejriwal said while addressing an online media briefing.

The chief minister further said that if there is no compliance of social distancing norms outside a shop, the government will seal it. "We have to defeat coronavirus. I appeal to people to wear masks, maintain social-distancing, and sanitize their hands," Kejriwal said.

