PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2020 19:03 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 19:03 IST
PTI is recommending to its subscribers the following exclusive and special stories as part of its continuing coverage of the COVID-19 crisis:

PTI is recommending to its subscribers the following exclusive and special stories as part of its continuing coverage of the COVID-19 crisis: 1. VIRUS-PLASMA-EXPERTS -- DEL65 New Delhi: Experts say convalescent plasma therapy is no "magic bullet" to deal with coronavirus and only large-scale controlled trials can ascertain its efficacy, as several states consider its use to treat critically ill COVID-19 patients. . 2. LOCKDOWN-BACK TO WORK -- DEL37 New Delhi: Electricians, plumbers and part-time house helps and other workers take tentative steps back to work as lockdown curbs eased across large parts of India. .

3. MP-VIRUS-SANITATION WORKERS -- BES2 Indore: Sanitation workers in the Madhya Pradesh district are not only fulfilling their duties in hospitals, but have also come forward to perform the last rites of COVID-19 victims. . 4. WB-LOCKDOWN-HAM RADIO -- CES2 Kolkata: Ham radio operators are scanning the distant areas of West Bengal round the clock for people with critical illness and the good samaritans are delivering medicines to them during the ongoing lockdown. .

5. VIRUS-SINGAPORE-INDIANS-ENVOY -- FGN9 Singapore: Nearly 4,800 Indian nationals have tested positive for the coronavirus in Singapore, according to the Indian High Commissioner. . 6. VIRUS-UN-CHALLENGES-AKBARUDDIN -- FGN8 United Nations: India's former envoy to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin says the coronavirus pandemic has laid bare before the world the inadequacies of the global governance structures. .

7. VIRUS-UK-SIKH-DOCTORS -- FGN16 London: Sikh doctors are campaigning for the British National Health Service to adopt a better strategy for use of personal protective equipment after a number of them were forced out of key roles for failing a "fit-test" due to their beards.. .

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Gujarat reports 376 new COVID-19 cases and 29 highest single-day deaths; Total cases now 5,804 and fatalities 319: Health official.

Gujarat reports 376 new COVID-19 cases and 29 highest single-day deaths Total cases now 5,804 and fatalities 319 Health official....

GE Aviation to cut workforce by up to 13,000 jobs, or 25%

General Electric Co said on Monday it was planning to cut the global workforce of its aviation unit this year by as much as 25, or up to 13,000 jobs, including both voluntary and involuntary layoffs, citing prolonged aircraft reduction sche...

Darjeeling planters seek ban on retail sale of Nepal tea

Apprehending influx of Nepal tea in abundance into the domestic market, Darjeeling tea planters, who are currently bearing the brunt of the coronavirus-triggered lockdown, on Monday urged the West Bengal government to impose a ban on the im...

Coronavirus: 38.7% more people died through Mar 31 in Italy than five-year average

Italys national statistics agency has released the first comprehensive data on the effect of the new coronavirus on Italys mortality rates. The data found 38.7 more people died through March 31 than the average over the past five years. IST...
