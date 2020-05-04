PTI is recommending to its subscribers the following exclusive and special stories as part of its continuing coverage of the COVID-19 crisis: 1. VIRUS-PLASMA-EXPERTS -- DEL65 New Delhi: Experts say convalescent plasma therapy is no "magic bullet" to deal with coronavirus and only large-scale controlled trials can ascertain its efficacy, as several states consider its use to treat critically ill COVID-19 patients. . 2. LOCKDOWN-BACK TO WORK -- DEL37 New Delhi: Electricians, plumbers and part-time house helps and other workers take tentative steps back to work as lockdown curbs eased across large parts of India. .

3. MP-VIRUS-SANITATION WORKERS -- BES2 Indore: Sanitation workers in the Madhya Pradesh district are not only fulfilling their duties in hospitals, but have also come forward to perform the last rites of COVID-19 victims. . 4. WB-LOCKDOWN-HAM RADIO -- CES2 Kolkata: Ham radio operators are scanning the distant areas of West Bengal round the clock for people with critical illness and the good samaritans are delivering medicines to them during the ongoing lockdown. .

5. VIRUS-SINGAPORE-INDIANS-ENVOY -- FGN9 Singapore: Nearly 4,800 Indian nationals have tested positive for the coronavirus in Singapore, according to the Indian High Commissioner. . 6. VIRUS-UN-CHALLENGES-AKBARUDDIN -- FGN8 United Nations: India's former envoy to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin says the coronavirus pandemic has laid bare before the world the inadequacies of the global governance structures. .

7. VIRUS-UK-SIKH-DOCTORS -- FGN16 London: Sikh doctors are campaigning for the British National Health Service to adopt a better strategy for use of personal protective equipment after a number of them were forced out of key roles for failing a "fit-test" due to their beards.. .