Left Menu
Development News Edition

No green zone in Bihar, don't fool around during lockdown, says top cop

PTI | Patna | Updated: 04-05-2020 20:09 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 20:09 IST
No green zone in Bihar, don't fool around during lockdown, says top cop

None of the 38 districts of Bihar has been classified as a green zone, Director General of Police Gupteshwar Pandey said Monday, urging residents to remain indoors and not mistake movement of people for essential or government services as a relaxation in lockdown curbs. "All 38 districts are either in the red zone, where the restrictions will be in place in the most stringent form, or in the orange zone, where local administration may allow some activities," Pandey said.

The DGP said the coming few days are going to be crucial as "a large number of our brethren" are returning home and many of them may be carrying the coronavirus without necessarily being aware about it. "If we save ourselves, we will save Bihar," he said, replying to queries from journalists about what concessions could be expected in the wake of the Centre allowing resumption of some economic activities in the green zone, and to a lesser degree in the orange zone.

The state home department on Sunday notified all the districts in orange and red zones even though six districts -- Muzaffarpur, Khagaria, Kishanganj, Saharsa, Supaul and Jamui -- have not reported any COVID-19 case. The decision was likely prompted by a rapid spread of the virus in new areas and the return of migrants. During the past fortnight, the total number of cases has shot up from just over 100 to more than 500 and many districts, including Samastipur, have reported their first cases only last week.

"Hence, all citizens are urged to not get mistaken by vehicles parked outside offices that may have been allowed to function with skeletal staff. If they are found loitering, they will be punished like before," Pandey said. "There must be no visits to temples, mosques, churches and places of recreation. No social gathering is allowed. Inter-district travel will still require passes issued by the administration and nobody should be seen on the streets after 7pm and before 7am," said the DGP.

Senior citizens and those in poor health must not venture out unless necessitated by emergencies, he said. "Our men in uniform are risking their lives to enforce the lockdown in public interest. Even we are ensuring no police personnel in his late 50s or with medical condition is given any hazardous assignment," he added.

According to official sources, five districts -- Munger, Patna, Buxar, Rohtas and Gaya -- have been categorized under the red zone. This has, nonetheless, piqued many as Gaya has reported only six cases of which just one is active. None of the four fatalities in the state has taken place in the central Bihar district either.

On the other hand, many other districts which have reported a much higher number of cases like Nalanda (35), Siwan (31) and Kaimur (28) have been categorised as orange zones. The sources attribute this to Gaya's higher risk profile which is on account of it being a Buddhist and Hindu pilgrimage visited by people from far-off parts of the country as well as abroad and the town being home to ANMCH hospital, where a large number of COVID-19 patients from adjoining districts like Rohtas and Kaimur are undergoing treatment.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Amiens launch petition for justice after Ligue 1 relegation

Amiens have launched a petition demanding justice after they were relegated from Ligue 1 following the French Leagues LFP decision to end the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the club said httpwww.amiensfootball.comblogarticlepetition-a...

Delhi Court extends interim bail to Deepak Talwar in case related to FCRA

Delhis Rouse Avenue Court on Monday extended the interim bail granted to corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar in a case related to Foreign Contribution Regulation Act FCRA. The court said that the interim bail is extended till it resumes normal...

Nigeria reopens main cities Lagos and Abuja as lockdowns phased out

Nigeria began easing restrictions on Monday in its capital Abuja and in largest city Lagos, heralding the reopening of Africas biggest economy after more than four weeks of lockdowns imposed to contain the new coronavirus. The government ha...

Vardhan expresses concerns over high COVID-19 fatality rate in some MP districts

Expressing concern over the fatality rate of COVID-19 being high in some districts of Madhya Pradesh, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday stressed on aggressive surveillance and strict implementation of measures to prevent occurre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020