No green zone in Bihar, don't fool around during lockdown, says top cop

None of the 38 districts of Bihar has been classified as a green zone, Director General of Police Gupteshwar Pandey said Monday, urging residents to remain indoors and not mistake movement of people for essential or government services as a relaxation in lockdown curbs. "All 38 districts are either in the red zone, where the restrictions will be in place in the most stringent form, or in the orange zone, where local administration may allow some activities," Pandey said.

The DGP said the coming few days are going to be crucial as "a large number of our brethren" are returning home and many of them may be carrying the coronavirus without necessarily being aware about it. "If we save ourselves, we will save Bihar," he said, replying to queries from journalists about what concessions could be expected in the wake of the Centre allowing resumption of some economic activities in the green zone, and to a lesser degree in the orange zone.

The state home department on Sunday notified all the districts in orange and red zones even though six districts -- Muzaffarpur, Khagaria, Kishanganj, Saharsa, Supaul and Jamui -- have not reported any COVID-19 case. The decision was likely prompted by a rapid spread of the virus in new areas and the return of migrants. During the past fortnight, the total number of cases has shot up from just over 100 to more than 500 and many districts, including Samastipur, have reported their first cases only last week.

"Hence, all citizens are urged to not get mistaken by vehicles parked outside offices that may have been allowed to function with skeletal staff. If they are found loitering, they will be punished like before," Pandey said. "There must be no visits to temples, mosques, churches and places of recreation. No social gathering is allowed. Inter-district travel will still require passes issued by the administration and nobody should be seen on the streets after 7pm and before 7am," said the DGP.

Senior citizens and those in poor health must not venture out unless necessitated by emergencies, he said. "Our men in uniform are risking their lives to enforce the lockdown in public interest. Even we are ensuring no police personnel in his late 50s or with medical condition is given any hazardous assignment," he added.

According to official sources, five districts -- Munger, Patna, Buxar, Rohtas and Gaya -- have been categorized under the red zone. This has, nonetheless, piqued many as Gaya has reported only six cases of which just one is active. None of the four fatalities in the state has taken place in the central Bihar district either.

On the other hand, many other districts which have reported a much higher number of cases like Nalanda (35), Siwan (31) and Kaimur (28) have been categorised as orange zones. The sources attribute this to Gaya's higher risk profile which is on account of it being a Buddhist and Hindu pilgrimage visited by people from far-off parts of the country as well as abroad and the town being home to ANMCH hospital, where a large number of COVID-19 patients from adjoining districts like Rohtas and Kaimur are undergoing treatment.