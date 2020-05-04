61 new COVID-19 cases in West Bengal

Sixty-one new COVID-19 cases were reported in West Bengal on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 1,259 in the state, as per the State Health Department. "61 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in West Bengal today, taking the total number of cases to 1259," State Health Department stated.

A total of 2,573 new COVID-19 cases and 83 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in India, taking the total number of cases to 42,836 in the country, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday. Earlier in the day, Union Health Ministry said that the country was transitioning to a "new normal" and preventive measures need to be followed outside containment zones also including compulsory wearing of face masks.

"We are transitioning to a new normal. We need to compulsorily wear face masks/covers in public places. Preventive measures need to be followed outside containment zones as well," said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, at the regular media briefing on COVID-19 situation. (ANI)