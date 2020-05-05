Left Menu
Police constable opens fire during quarrel with neighbour, arrested

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2020 00:28 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 00:28 IST
A Delhi Police constable allegedly opened fire from his service revolver following an altercation with his neighbours in Meet Nagar area of Northeast Delhi on Monday evening, police said.  The constable is posted in Seelampur police station, they said

In total, five people sustained injuries. While three of them sustained gun shot injuries, two including the policeman sustained blunt injuries, police said.  The incident took place at around 8 pm, they said.   According to police, an altercation took place between the policeman and the neighbours. The policeman's relative had a quarrel with the other party who was their neighbour. The matter escalated and turned ugly following which he fired a couple of rounds from his service pistol.  "A case has been registered and further investigation in underway. We are also verifying every angle," a senior police official said

The police said they have detained the constable along with four other people in connection with the incident.

