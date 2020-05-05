Following are the top stories at 12.30 pm NATION DEL16 VIRUS-CASES COVID-19 death toll rises to 1,568 in India; cases climb to 46,433 New Delhi: The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 1,568 and the number of cases climbed to 46,433 in the country on Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry said. DEL20 RAHUL-BANERJEE India should put in large enough stimulus package to revive demand: Abhijit Banerjee New Delhi: India should come out with a large enough stimulus package to revive demand, Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee said on Tuesday, asserting that putting cash in the hands of people would be the best way to boost the economy post lockdown. DEL28 AVI-LOCKDOWN-REPATRIATION India likely to operate 64 flights to repatriate 14,800 of its nationals from 12 countries New Delhi: The Central government is likely to operate 64 flights from May 7 to 13 to bring home around 14,800 Indian nationals stranded abroad because of the coronavirus lockdown, said senior government officials on Tuesday.

MDS3 KL-EXPATRIATES-EVACUATION Three ships sent to evacuate Indians from the Maldives and UAE: Defence Official Kochi: India has sent three naval ships to evacuate its citizens stranded in the Maldives and UAE due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a defence spokesperson said in the early hours on Tuesday. MDS5 TL-MIGRANTS-LD TRAINS Special train with 1,200 migrant workers departs to Bihar from T'gana Hyderabad: A special train carrying about 1,200 migrant workers left for Khagaria in Bihar from Ghatkesar near here on Tuesday.

DES2 VIRUS-SHASTRI BHAVAN-SEALED Part of Shastri Bhavan floor sealed after law ministry official tests COVID-19 positive New Delhi, May 5 (PTI) A floor of the Shastri Bhavan, a government building that houses several ministries, was on Tuesday partially sealed after a law ministry official tested positive for coronavirus. BOM2 MH-SENA-SURGICAL STRIKE Post Handwara, Sena calls for another surgical strike Mumbai: The Shiv Sena on Tuesday pitched for a surgical strike without tom-tomming about it to avenge the killing of five security personnel in an encounter with terrorists in Kashmir's Handwara area two days ago.

MDS7 AP-LIQUOR-HIKE AP govt hikes liquor prices by another 50 per cent Amaravati(AP), May 5 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh government has enhanced prices of liquor by another 50 per cent on Tuesday, only a day after imposing a 25 per cent hike as shops were reopened in relaxation of the ongoing lockdown. BES3 CG-LOCKDOWN-LIQUOR Lockdown: C'garh launches portal for home delivery of liquor Raipur: The Chhattisgarh government has launched a web portal for home delivery of liquor in green zones of the state to avoid crowding at wine shops during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown, an official said on Tuesday.

BUSINESS DEL22 BIZ-PETROL-LD PRICE HIKE Petrol price in Delhi hiked by Rs 1.67 per litre, diesel by Rs 7.10 New Delhi: Petrol price in the national capital was hiked by Rs 1.67 a litre on Tuesday and diesel by a steep Rs 7.10 per litre after the Delhi government raised local sales tax or value-added tax (VAT) on the two fuels. LEGAL LGD2 DL-HC-NETFLIX Delhi HC declines to grant interim stay on airing of Netflix series Hasmukh New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday declined to grant interim stay on airing of Vir Das's Hasmukh on Netflix, dismissing a plea that had claimed the fictional series maligned the reputation of advocates.

FOREIGN FGN21 VIRUS-UN-GUTERRES COVID-19: 'None of us is safe until all': UN chief; Nations pledge USD 8 bn for medicine research United Nations: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said that overcoming the coronavirus pandemic will require the most massive public health effort in history since it is an interconnected world where "none of us is safe until all of us are safe". By Yoshita Singh FGN22 UN-REPORT-INDIA Over 5 million people internally displaced in India in 2019: UN United Nations: More than five million people were internally displaced in India due to natural disasters, conflict and violence in 2019, constituting the highest number of new internal displacements in the world during the period followed by the Philippines, Bangladesh and China, according to a UN report. By Yoshita Singh FGN20 US-INDIAN-OECD Trump nominates Indian-American Manisha Singh as OECD envoy Washington: US President Donald Trump has nominated senior Indian-American diplomat Manisha Singh as his envoy to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). By Lalit K Jha..