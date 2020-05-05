MP: Murder convict castrates himself in Gwalior prison

MP: Murder convict castrates himself in Gwalior prisonPTI | Gwalior | Updated: 05-05-2020 14:50 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 14:50 IST
A 25-year-old murder convict allegedly castrated himself inside the Central Jail in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior city on Tuesday, a prison official said. The prisoner was immediately rushed to the hospital, where his condition remains critical, the official said.
"Vishnu Kumar, who is serving a life sentence for murder, prayed at the Shiva temple inside the jail premises at around 6.30 am, following which he castrated himself with a spoon and offered his private parts to the deity," jail superintendent Manoj Sahu said. On hearing Kumar's cries, other inmates and jail wardens rushed to the spot and found him lying in a pool of blood, he said, adding that the prisoner was taken to Jayarogya Hospital, where his condition remains critical.
On interrogation, Kumar claimed that he had dreamt of Lord Shiva, who had asked him to offer his private parts at the temple, Sahu said. Kumar, a resident of Bhind district, was lodged in prison since 2018, he added.
