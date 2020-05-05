Sanjay Kothari calls on Dr Jitendra Singh after assuming charge of CVC

Shri Sanjay Kothari, Central Vigilance Commissioner called on Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions and the PMO, after assuming charge of his new office. Previously Shri Kothari was Secretary to the President of India.

He apprised Dr Jitendra Singh that the jurisdiction of the Central Vigilance Commission has been extended over the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

(With Inputs from PIB)