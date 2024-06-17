Left Menu

Global Powers Advocate for Ukraine's Territorial Integrity

Nearly 80 countries, excluding key developing nations, called for Ukraine's territorial integrity at a Swiss peace conference. The event, which excluded Russia, emphasized nuclear safety, food security, and prisoner exchange. Disagreements remain, but the conference is being seen as a step towards eventual peace discussions.

PTI | Obburgen | Updated: 17-06-2024 00:56 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 00:56 IST
Nearly 80 countries have voiced their support for the territorial integrity of Ukraine as the foundation for any future peace agreement ending Russia's two-year-long conflict. The call came during a two-day Swiss conference, marked notably by the absence of Russia, which was not invited.

The conference attracted around 100 delegations, mainly from Western countries, including top officials from France, Germany, Britain, Japan, and the United States. However, countries like India, Mexico, and South Africa abstained from signing the final communique, which focuses on vital issues such as nuclear safety, food security, and prisoner exchanges.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the "first steps toward peace," although challenges remain. China, absent from the conference, and Russia's allies may seek alternative paths to peace. The pursuit of a diplomatic resolution continues amid differing international stances on the conflict.

