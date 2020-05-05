Left Menu
Labour centres remain closed for duration of COVID-19 lockdown

“While our labour officers continue to process claims to ensure that claimants receive their UIF disbursements on schedule, the centres are not open to the public,” said the Minister. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The Employment and Labour Department has referred the public wishing to collect their R350 social grant to the Social Development Department.

This follows scores of people visiting the department's labour centres on Monday with the aim of collecting their social grant.

According to reports, large numbers of people flocked to labour centres in Alberton in Gauteng; Port Elizabeth, East London, Grahamstown, Graaf Reinet, Queenstown and Uitenhage in the Eastern Cape; Pinetown in KwaZulu-Natal and Cape Town in the Western Cape to collect their R350 social grant.

The department clarified that social grants are the responsibility of the Department of Social Development and not the Department of Employment and Labour.

The latter is only responsible for, among other things, the payment of Unemployment Insurance and for occupational injuries and diseases.

Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi reiterated that labour centres remain closed for the duration of the COVID-19 nationwide lockdown.

"This decision is part of the government's efforts to curb the spread of the virus by minimising and avoiding physical contact. This is in the best interest of both the public and employees of the department.

"While our labour officers continue to process claims to ensure that claimants receive their UIF disbursements on schedule, the centres are not open to the public," said the Minister.

Unemployment Insurance beneficiaries are encouraged to submit their applications online and/or drop off their applications inside the drop-in facilities outside our labour centres countrywide.

Beneficiaries can submit claims via www.ufiling.co.za or alternatively contact the UIF on 0800 030 007.

