Left Menu
Development News Edition

Standalone shops selling non-essentials reopen in Bengal

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-05-2020 15:36 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 15:36 IST
Standalone shops selling non-essentials reopen in Bengal

A handful of standalone shops, which sell non-essential items, reopened on Tuesday in green zones across West Bengal, even as such outlets and business establishments remained shut in the red, orange and containment areas. The state government had on Monday announced a host of relaxations during the third phase of the lockdown to resume economic activities. All shops, barring the ones selling essential items, in the state have been shut since March 25, when the nationwide lockdown was imposed to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

Long queues were seen outside standalone liquor shops with either police or local administration ensuring that tipplers maintain social distancing. The liquor shops have been allowed to operate from 12 noon to 7 pm, as per the latest government order, which also set the guidelines for both customers and shop owners.

The government allowed private buses to ply intra- district in green zones with not more than 20 passengers. However, buses operated by private owners remained off the road as they found it "economically unfeasible" to resume services with maximum 20 passengers at a time, while autos and rickshaws were seen running in various parts of the state.

Bus Minibus Coordination Committee general secretary Rahul Chatterjee said that it is "not viable to run buses with only 20 passengers" as the revenue from ticket sale would not be enough to meet even fuel expenses. "We urge the government to requisition the buses as such practice is followed during the elections period for movement of polling personnel and security forces. The government can then run the buses on payment of a daily fee to the owners," he said.

State Chief secretary Rajiva Sinha had also announced that standalone shops in all the zones, barring the containment areas, will be allowed to open from 10 am to 6 pm. A few shops reopened in green zones across districts.

"There is panic among traders as the number of COVID- 19 cases is rising with each passing day. In most parts of the city and the state, shopkeepers preferred not to open their shops both due to anxiety and low level of business. "In green zones, a few shops have opened but most of the traders are waiting for public transportation services to resume," Confederation of West Bengal Trade Unions president Sushil Poddar said.

The traders' body, which has a membership base of 10 lakh across the state, has issued an advisory to its members about how to stay safe and sanitise their outlets. There are four red, eight green and 11 orange zones in the state.

The state government has announced the lockdown since March 23..

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Virus figures for Spain reflect overall slowdown

Spain is adding on Tuesday 185 recorded deaths to its coronavirus fatality tally, now counting a total of 25,613 diagnosed patients who succumbed to the COVID-19 disease. The figures, which are in line with the overall slowdown of the pande...

Indian classical dancer in UAE dies of cardiac arrest

A 47-year-old Indian classical dancer, who was a prominent face in the UAEs cultural circuit, died here after a cardiac arrest, her family said, amidst the coronavirus outbreak in the country. Deepa Nair, who hailed from Kerala and also wor...

Paytm's launches Rs 100 cr loyalty scheme for kirana stores to cover up merchant charges

Digital payment firm Paytm on Tuesday announced a Rs 100 crore loyalty program for grocery stores to cover up losses faced by merchants from transaction charges. Businesses are now required to pay a 1 percent merchant discount rate for tran...

Germany's Bavaria plans end-May tourism revival

The southern German state of Bavaria will partially reopen for tourism at the end of this month, the states premier Markus Soeder said on Tuesday, with hotels opening their doors for the Pentecost weekend on May 30, albeit with restrictions...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020