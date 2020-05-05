Darul Uloom allows use of accumulated bank interests of mosque to help needy amid lockdown

A prominent Islamic seminary has issued a fatwa, allowing the use of interest accumulated on bank deposits of mosques to help the needy during the coronavirus-forced lockdown. The Darul Uloom Deoband gave its opinion in reply to a question by a Karnataka-based manager of a mosque, who had asked whether the interest amount can be used to help the poor during the lockdown. The Fatwa department of Darul Uloom Deoband, comprising Mufti Habibur Rehman Azmi and Mufti Mehmood, told the manager that the bank interest cannot be used by him or the mosque but the amount may be used to help the poor and handicapped, who are facing problems to earn their livelihood. According to Islamic beliefs, acceptance of bank interests is considered forbidden.