Man dies after Delhi police constable opens fire

Man dies after Delhi police constable opens firePTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2020 16:34 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 16:34 IST
A 27-year-old man was killed after a Delhi Police constable allegedly opened fire from his service revolver in northeast Delhi, officials said on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Suraj. He died on Monday, they said. On Monday evening, around 8 pm, the police constable had an altercation with his neighbours in Meet Nagar area of northeast Delhi following which he opened fire. Five persons sustained injuries in the incident, police said. A case has been registered in the matter and investigation in underway, they said. The constable along with four persons has been detained in connection with the incident. The constable was posted in Seelampur Police Station, they added. PTI NIT SRY
