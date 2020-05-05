Chennai, May 5 (PTI) Highlights from the Southern region

Highlights from the Southern region at 5 pm. . MDS3 KL-EXPATRIATES-EVACUATION Three ships sent to evacuate Indians from the Maldives and UAE: Defence Official Kochi: India has sent three naval ships to evacuate its citizens stranded in the Maldives and UAE due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a defence spokesperson said. .

MDS7 AP-LIQUOR-HIKE AP govt hikes liquor prices by another 50 per cent Amaravati(AP): The Andhra Pradesh government has enhanced prices of liquor by another 50 per cent, only a day after imposing a 25 per cent hike as shops were reopened in relaxation of the ongoing lockdown. . MDS13 TL-LOCKDOWN-AIRPORT New measures to be put in place at Hyderabad airport post lockdown operations Hyderabad: Contactless terminal entry and social distancing are among a slew of new operational procedures being put in place at the Rajiv Gandhi International airport here to ensure passenger safety once operations resume post the coronavirus lockdown. .

MDS15 KL-MIGRANTS-PROTEST Migrant workers hold protest in Kerala, demand to be sent home Kozhikode(Ker): Atleast 100 migrant workers staged a protest at nearby Mukkam demanding that immediate arrangements be made for their return to their native states, police said. . MDS16 TN-VIRUS-DMK-GOVT DMK accuses TN govt of trying to create feel good factor by easing curbs Chennai: The opposition DMK accused the Tamil Nadu government of trying to project a picture of normalcy by announcing lockdown relaxations and warned that easing curbs should not lead to a further spike in coronavirus numbers. .

MDS17 KA-MIGRANTS-CM Don't return home, stay back and continue work: Yediyurappa to migrant labourers Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa appealed to migrant labourers stranded in the state due to COVID-19 lockdown not to leave for their home towns and assured them work, pointing to easing of norms allowing construction and industrial activities in non-red zones. . MES1 KA-LIQUOR-KILLING Two killed in drunken brawl in Karnataka Bengaluru: Drunken brawl claimed two lives while a woman health worker and her husband were injured in an attack in separate incidents in Karnataka, where sale of liquor was allowed as part of easing COVID-19 lockdown curbs, police said..