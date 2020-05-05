MoD No Objection Certificate web portal launched for aerial surveys

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh had launched the Ministry of Defence (MoD) No Objection Certificate (NOC) web portal https://modnoc.ncog.gov.in/login for undertaking aerial surveys. Only online applications submitted on the portal are now being accepted for processing by MoD since 01.03.2020.

Nine applicants have already registered for making online applications. All those interested in undertaking aerial surveys and require NOC from MoD are requested to make use of this fully online facility.

(With Inputs from PIB)