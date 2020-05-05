Left Menu
Development News Edition

3,900 new COVID-19 cases and 195 fatalities in last 24 hrs, highest increase in single day: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2020 17:19 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 17:19 IST
3,900 new COVID-19 cases and 195 fatalities in last 24 hrs, highest increase in single day: Govt

As many as 3,900 new COVID-19 cases and 195 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours, the biggest spike in a single day, the health ministry said on Tuesday and asserted that “some states” were not reporting cases in a timely manner, which is now being addressed. Addressing the daily briefing on the COVID-19 situation in the country, joint secretary at the health ministry Lav Agarwal said the total number of cases stand at 46,433 and the death toll at 1,568.

“We are dealing with an infectious disease. Thus timely reporting of cases and their management is very crucial and gaps in these areas were noted in some states, which after due persuasion are being addressed,” Agarwal said. The ministry said 1,020 COVID-19 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of those cured to 12,726, a recovery rate of 27.41 per cent.

“We are very comfortable in terms of managing COVID-19 as of now, but any laxity at the field level may have consequences,” he said. Asserting that it is important to trace each and every contact of COVID-19 positive patients, Agarwal said conducting surveillance for Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) and influenza like illness (ILI) symptoms in facilities in containment zones and otherwise, yields very valuable data and guides further action.

The lockdown has yielded very positive results, doubling time of cases has improved from 3.4 days before lockdown to 12 days now, he said, adding that it is important to sustain the momentum..

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

English cricket could lose 380 million pounds if entire season is wiped out: ECB

English cricket could lose as much as 380 million pounds if the entire season is wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ECB chief executive Tom Harrison has claimed. The projected loss takes into account the international as well as domest...

Shopkeeper arrested for selling fake forms to migrant workers for facilitating travel during lockdown

A 38-year-old shopkeeper was arrested for allegedly duping migrant labourers by selling them a fake form after claiming that it would facilitate their travel to their natives states during the lockdown, police said on Tuesday.&#160; The ac...

Ramping up COVID-19 testing earlier would have helped the UK, top advisers say

Ramping up COVID-19 testing earlier would have helped the United Kingdom by allowing it to trace the contacts of those infected with the novel coronavirus, the governments top scientific advisers told a parliamentary committee on Tuesday. T...

Michelin chef to deliver paella, veggie dishes to beat Spain lockdown slump

Chef Rodrigo de la Calles Michelin-starred El Invernadero is one of the top restaurants in Calle Ponzano, a stretch of more than 70 bars, eateries and tapas joints near Madrids business district that is normally packed with young profession...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020