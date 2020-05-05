Other drivers engaged with Central team found COVID negative: BSF

Left Menu
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-05-2020 18:52 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 18:52 IST
A day after a BSF driver, who escorted the Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT), tested positive for COVID-19, the BSF South Bengal Frontier on Tuesday said the other drivers who were engaged with the central team were found to be negative. According to senior officials of BSF South Bengal Frontier, the troops have been on high alert and efforts are on to ensure that the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) and other guidelines are strictly followed by the troopers of the border guarding force.

"After the driver of one of the escort cars was found positive. We have sent him at an isolation facility and more than 51 personnel with whom he came in contact have been sent on quarantine. We have also tested more than 25 people so far, including other drivers and personnel of the escort team. None of them found to be positive. But still, all of them have been kept on quarantine as a precautionary measure," a senior BSF officer said. The senior officer said although BSF was on high alert since the beginning of the pandemic and after the first case in the South Bengal frontier was reported on Monday night, senior officers have been asked to ensure that the troops follow the SOP and other precautionary measures.

The officer said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has been informed about the BSF constables infection. A Central team to look into the COVID situation in Kolkata and adjoining areas was staying at the BSF guest house in South Kolkata and all its logistics such as vehicles, escort personnel, security personnel were provided by the paramilitary force.

