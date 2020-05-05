Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bihar villager raises doubt on wife testing Corona positive

PTI | Bhagalpur | Updated: 05-05-2020 21:26 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 21:26 IST
Bihar villager raises doubt on wife testing Corona positive

A piquant situation arose here on Tuesday when the husband of a COVID-19 patient alleged that his wife was declared positive without her sample having been collected for testing. Officials, however, dismissed the claim and asserted that the womans sample was collected and sent for testing after she was found symptomatic when a team conducting door-to-door screening reached her house.

The husband of the patient, who is admitted to a hospital in the town, let out a cry when he reached his home at Mathurapur village in Kahalgaon block of the district and alleged that he was taken away to a quarantine centre by medical and police officials, who claimed that his wife had tested positive. My daughters were also taken to a quarantine center where they are still lodged. I was discharged today after I was told my test reports are negative. But how did my wife test positive when she never gave her sample, the husband asked.

Her daughters said to be in their teens said the same when they were spoken to over phone and alleged we kept pleading with the authorities when they came to our place on May 03 that there was some misunderstanding. But nobody listened to us. Our mother has been banished to an isolation ward while we are here at a quarantine center. However, deputy superintendent of the sub divisional hospital at Kahalgaon, Lakhan Murmu rubbished the allegations and said the woman was found symptomatic during door-to-door screening on April 01.

"She was asked to stay in home quarantine and on May 01 her sample was collected at the Sharda Pathshala school premises which is serving both as a quarantine centre as well as a testing centre, he said. Incidentally, both daughters of the woman have been kept at the Sharda Pathshala. However, they along with their father have the common refrain she (the patient) never visited Sharda Pathshala.

The husband also cites discrepancies like the womans age having been stated to be 26 years though her Aadhar card states that she was born on January 01, 1985. The medical officer was tight-lipped on this claim and insisted that the authorities had acted on the basis of symptoms that the woman presented during screening and test reports came after her sample was collected in due course.

Meanwhile, Pintu Ram a former headman of the concerned Panchayat expressed concern over the episode and demanded a high-level inquiry. The woman and her family members have underwent enormous mental trauma and their neighbors made to live in fear of the contagion. The lapse is indicative of a terrible mix up which could have serious consequences.

"Apparently, the woman has been mistaken for some other COVID 19 patient who might be still at his or her home, with people around exposed to the infection", he added..

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

Money Heist Season 5 likely to be out in April 2021, The Professor’s life in danger

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run cast includes Keanu Reeves, film gets new release date

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Children at risk as pandemic pushes them online warns U.N. agency

Children are accessing the internet at a younger age, spending longer online and are at greater risk of cyber bullying as the COVID-19 pandemic keeps them at home, a U.N. agency said on Tuesday. The Geneva-based International Telecommunicat...

Trump denies U.S. role in what Venezuela says was 'mercenary' incursion

President Donald Trump on Tuesday denied any involvement by the U.S. government in what Venezuelan officials have called a failed armed incursion in the South American country that led to the capture of two American mercenaries. Trump made ...

Too soon for reliable international comparisons on COVID-19 deaths -UK minister

It is too soon to make reliable international comparisons on death tolls from the new coronavirus, British foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Tuesday. Figures released earlier on Tuesday showed the United Kingdom has overtaken Italy to r...

Norwegian Air sets deep discount for share sale

Norwegian Air will sell new shares at a 79 discount to the latest traded price on the Oslo Bourse, the budget carrier said on Tuesday as it seeks to boost its equity in order to qualify for Norways government aid package.Norwegian aims to s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020