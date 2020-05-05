Following are the top stories at 2130 hours: NATION DEL140 LDALL VIRUS COVID-19: Nationwide tally up by record, Minister says nation may remember pandemic as 'blessing in disguise' New Delhi: The nationwide tally of COVID-19 cases rose by a record 3,900 on Tuesday and the death toll topped the 1,500-mark with nearly 200 more fatalities, even as the Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said "fighting coronavirus is no rocket science" and the people may remember this pandemic as a "blessing in disguise" if they imbibe good hygiene practices. DEL136 3RDLDALL-ARMY-CREMATIONS Three funerals: Army men killed fighting terror in Kashmir cremated in hometowns Jaipur/Chandigarh/Almora: An Army colonel, a major and a lance naik killed in a firefight in Kashmir were cremated Tuesday at moving funeral ceremonies, after their bodies were brought home in coffins wrapped in the tricolour.

DEL134 VIRUS-LD HEALTH MINISTRY 3,900 new COVID-19 cases and 195 fatalities in last 24 hrs, highest increase in single day: Govt New Delhi: The biggest single day spike of 3,900 novel coronavirus cases and 195 fatalities has been reported in the last 24 hours till Tuesday morning, the Union Health Ministry said, asserting that the delay in reporting of COVID-19 cases by certain states has led to the sudden spurt in figures. DEL144 LDALL MIGRANTS Over Rs 50 crore spent to ferry nearly 70,000 migrants in last 5 days: Railway officials New Delhi: Nearly 70,000 stranded migrants have been ferried to various parts of the country in 'Shramik Special' trains since May 1 at the estimated expense of over Rs 50 crore, railway officials said on Tuesday even as the issue of their travel cost remained a matter of political bickering with the Congress and BSP leaders attacking the railways for charging money from these migrants. DEL116 LD ALL LOCKDOWN-LIQUOR Social distancing norms tossed aside as crowds throng liquor shops - again New Delhi/Amaravati: Undeterred by steep price hikes or the urgent need to maintain distance, impatient crowds were back outside liquor vends on Tuesday, pushing and jostling in many places as they sought to lay their hands on a bottle of their favourite tipple.

DEL133 VIRUS-2NDLD HRD-EXAMS COVID-19 lockdown: JEE-Mains to be held from July 18-23, NEET on July 26, says HRD minister New Delhi: Engineering entrance examination JEE will be held from July 18-23, while medical entrance exam NEET will be conducted on July 26, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced on Tuesday. DEL123 LOCKDOWN-LD-MHA-VISA Govt suspends all visas, bars travel by OCI card-holders till ban on air services New Delhi: The government Tuesday suspended all existing visas granted to foreign nationals, barring a few categories, till international air travel to and from India remains shut due to the coronavirus pandemic, an order said.

DEL96 JK-LD PULITZER Pulitzer Prize for 3 photojournalists from JK for their 'striking images of life' Srinagar: Three photojournalists from Jammu and Kashmir have been awarded the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for their "striking images of life" in the valley. DEL151 DL-LD-LOCKERROOM Delhi police identifies 10 members of controversial Instagram group involving school students New Delhi: The cyber cell of Delhi Police has identified 10 members, including minors, of an Instagram group which was being used to share obscene messages and morphed pictures of underage girls on the social media site, officials said on Tuesday as the case sparked massive outrage. LEGAL LGD19 SC-ARNAB Arnab Goswami moves SC, seeks quashing of fresh FIR lodged against him in Mumbai New Delhi: Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami has moved the Supreme Court seeking quashing of a fresh FIR lodged against him by Mumbai Police for allegedly hurting religious sentiments by making some remarks during his news show.

BUSINESS DEL50 BIZ-PETROL-2NDLD PRICE HIKE Delhi govt VAT hike: Petrol price up Rs 1.67 per litre, diesel Rs 7.10 New Delhi: Petrol price in the national capital was hiked by Rs 1.67 a litre on Tuesday and diesel by a steep Rs 7.10 per litre after the Delhi government raised local sales tax or value-added tax (VAT) on the two fuels. FOREIGN FGN52 CHINA-LD ROCKET China's new large carrier rocket makes maiden flight Beijing: China's most powerful carrier rocket Long March-5B made its maiden flight on Tuesday, successfully sending the trial version of the country's new-generation manned spaceship and a cargo return capsule for test into space, the state media reported. By K J M Varma FGN46 VIRUS-INDIANS-LD EVACUATION COVID-19: Repatriation of Indian nationals from the UK and UAE to start from Thursday London/Dubai: Thousands of stranded Indians in countries like the UK, the UAE and the US due to the coronavirus-induced travel restrictions would be brought back by special flights and the Indian missions abroad were gearing up for the massive operation.

