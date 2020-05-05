Left Menu
2 booked for violating home-quarantine in Himachal

PTI | Hamirpur | Updated: 05-05-2020 21:30 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 21:30 IST
Two youths have been booked for jumping the coronavirus home-quarantine and sent to institutional-quarantine here, the police said

The youths from Patlander village have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Disaster Management Act, Hamirpur Superintendent of Police Arjit Sen Thakur said

The SP appealed to the people to abide by government instructions and directions to check the spread of the virus.

