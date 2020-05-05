104 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths in Ghaziabad so far

As many as 104 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district and two persons have died so far, an official said on Tuesday

There are 50 active cases and 52 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovery, Chief Medical Officer N K Gupta told PTI

A government officer posted in Modinagar, his son and daughter have tested positive on Monday, Gupta said, adding that the whole family of the officer had been quarantined at a hospital.