Odisha talks to Japanese, Korean and US firms for investment in the state

The Odisha government has already started consultation with different business houses in Japan, Korea and United States for investment in the state, an official said on Tuesday. This was revealed at the Corona situation review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik here on Tuesday. Talks have already been started to attract more investments from Japan, Korea and America, a senior official said after the meeting.

This apart, the government has also decided to formulate a model policy to resolve the problems faced by the industries, he said, adding that it has been decided to start discussions regarding the problems faced by the industries due to the pandemic. Senior state government officials will hold discussion with Chamber of Indian Industries, Indian Chamber of Commerce and Banks as early as possible before formulating the model for overcoming the crisis, the official said, adding that the states MSME sector has reportedly been badly hit in the crisis and required specific action plan for their revival.

The official said the MSME sector provide employment to large number of people, mostly unskilled and semi-skilled workers whose number is large in the state like Odisha. Meanwhile, Additional Chief Secretary cum-Special Relief Commissioner P K Jena said the state government has issued necessary orders to facilitate hassle free Inter-district movement of workers.

Normal labour intensive works will continue in both rural and urban areas of the districts and municipal corporations coming under Green and Orange Zones, Jena said, adding that all sorts of labour intensive works are permitted in the rural areas of the districts and Municipal Corporation coming under Red Zone. Construction works in Urban and Municipal Corporations areas under Red Zone will be carried on if required number of workers are available in those areas. In such urban areas under Red Zone, workers from outside shall not be permitted to come, he said.