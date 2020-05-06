1 new COVID-19 cases in Odisha, total count rises to 176

Odisha on Tuesday confirmed one new COVID-19 case, taking the total number of cases in the state to 176, State Government. "One case of coronavirus has been reported from Jajpur. He is 58-years-old and had returned from Kolkata. He has been put in quarantine," read an official statement.

The statement further read that contact tracing and follow-up action is being done on the matter. In a video conference on Tuesday, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik directed the Health Department to take measures to increase testing capacity up to 15,000 per day.

In view of the long-distance journey and various other problems like food, water, sunstroke and accidents, the state government has decided that the migrants from Surat will come back only by trains. Meanwhile, as per the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country stands at 46,711, including 13,161 recovered/migrated and 1,583 deaths. (ANI)