13 more coronavirus cases in Agra, district count reaches 653

13 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Agra, taking the coronavirus tally in the district to 653, said District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh on Wednesday. The total number of deaths in the district due to coronavirus now stands at 16 while the number of people while have recovered has now reached 225.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases in the country has reached 49,391 on Wednesday morning, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This includes 33,514 active cases, and 1,694 deaths due to the infection so far.

However, 14,182 persons have been cured and discharged so far, according to the Health Ministry. One patient has migrated.