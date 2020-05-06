Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP: Man injured in Ballia clash dies, toll rises to 2

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 06-05-2020 15:10 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 15:10 IST
UP: Man injured in Ballia clash dies, toll rises to 2

A man who was injured in a clash between two groups here earlier this week died during treatment at a hospital on Wednesday, taking the death toll in the incident to two, police said. A 16-year-old boy, Hamza alias Fardeen Khan, was killed in the clash which took place in Masoompur village in Khejuri area on Monday.

Wasim (50) died during treatment in Varanasi, the police here said, adding that the toll in the incident now stands at two. A heated argument broke out between Akhilesh Chaurasia and Wasim whose relative Suhail used to talk to his sister on phone, Superintendent of Police Devendra Nath had said on Tuesday. This led to a clash between the two groups in which Hamza was killed and Wasim injured, he had said.

Both parties have lodged complaints against each other and cases have been registered, the police said..

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Frozen 3 update: Jennifer Lee assures ‘best storyline’, what more we can see in 3rd movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Jaya's iconic residence to be acquired for memorial

The Tamil Nadu government has formally commenced the process of acquiring the sprawling three-storeyed residence of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, Veda Nilayam here, to convert it into a memorial. A Rs 50 crore phoenix-themed memorial ...

Indian troops kill maths teacher-turned-rebel commander in Kashmir

Indian troops killed four militants in gun battles in Kashmir on Wednesday, including the commander of the biggest separatist group fighting New Delhi in the disputed Himalayan region, a police official said.Hundreds of Indian soldiers laun...

'Halo 2: Anniversary' to launch on Windows 10 PCs on May 12

In a respite for gaming fans, Microsoft has announced that it would be bringing Halo 2 Anniversary to Windows 10 PCs on May 12th, as part of the Halo The Master Chief Collection. Halo 2 Anniversary is an HD remastered version of Halo 2, whi...

China asks Pompeo to show 'enormous evidence' of COVID-19 originating from Wuhan lab

China on Wednesday dared US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to show enormous evidence he claimed to have to prove that the novel coronavirus originated from a lab in Wuhan and said he has no evidence to back up his claims. On May 3, Pompeo s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020