UP: Man injured in Ballia clash dies, toll rises to 2

A man who was injured in a clash between two groups here earlier this week died during treatment at a hospital on Wednesday, taking the death toll in the incident to two, police said. A 16-year-old boy, Hamza alias Fardeen Khan, was killed in the clash which took place in Masoompur village in Khejuri area on Monday.

Wasim (50) died during treatment in Varanasi, the police here said, adding that the toll in the incident now stands at two. A heated argument broke out between Akhilesh Chaurasia and Wasim whose relative Suhail used to talk to his sister on phone, Superintendent of Police Devendra Nath had said on Tuesday. This led to a clash between the two groups in which Hamza was killed and Wasim injured, he had said.

Both parties have lodged complaints against each other and cases have been registered, the police said..