Delhi: Buyers at liquor shops in Laxmi Nagar, Shakarpur express dissatisfaction over increased prices

People in Laxmi Nagar and Shakarpur localities of New Delhi expressed dissatisfaction over the government's decision to hike alcohol prices. Most were also unsure whether liquor stores will even open for business after several were forced to close earlier for not observing social distancing norms. Nanak Chand Khurana, a customer who had been trying buy liquor for the last two days, "I kept standing in a queue yesterday but the store did not open. There was a crowd of 500-600 people and as no one was following social distancing norms the police closed the shop."

"Today I am standing in the queue again in the hope that I will be able to buy a bottle," he stated and added that the price hike made by the government was too steep. Several others were seen waiting in the queue much before the scheduled opening time of liquor stores.

Another customer Pratiyaksha Aggarwal said, "We have been hearing for the last three days that the stores will open but no shop has opened in this area. I have not been able to purchase alcohol in the last two days." Rajendra, who has also been trying to buy liquor since yesterday, expressed dissatisfaction over the steep increase in the alcohol prices and said, "The increase in prices is a blow to people who have been waiting patiently for more than a month now."

The Delhi government on Sunday allowed shops selling liquor, tobacco, etc to operate in the national capital during the extended lockdown period from May 4 onwards. The government later imposed "Special Corona Fees" of 70 per cent tax on the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of the liquor. (ANI)