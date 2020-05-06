UP govt hikes liquor prices by Rs 5 to Rs 400 a bottle

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday decided to increase liquor prices in the state, ranging from Rs 5 to Rs 400 per bottle depending upon its size and category of the drink

The decision to increase the liquor price was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, said Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, adding the hike is likely to earn a revenue of Rs 2,350 crore in fiscal 2020-21.