New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.30 pm. . DEL70 RJ-VIRUS-LD BSF-JODHPUR 30 BSF jawans test positive for coronavirus in Jodhpur Jodhpur: Thirty BSF jawans, forming part of a company deployed earlier in the Walled City area in Delhi on internal security duty, tested positive for Covid-19 here on Wednesday, an official of the border guarding force said. .

DES16 RJ-LOCKDOWN-PATIENT-PASS Can travel for treatment but can't return, cancer patient told; CMO intervenes Jaipur: A cancer patient in Rajasthan’s Jalore was left frustrated after being issued a permit that allowed him to travel to Ahmedabad for treatment while stating that he “cannot come back”. . DEL86 UP-VIRUS-CASES 89 fresh cases reported in UP, total number of COVID-19 cases rise to 2,969 Lucknow: With 89 fresh cases being reported in Uttar Pradesh, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state went up to 2,969 on Wednesday. .

DEL81 UP-VIRUS-ORDINANCE UP approves ordinance to protect health workers, policemen Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Wednesday approved an ordinance for stringent punishment against those attacking health workers and others involved in the fight against coronavirus. . DEL89 UP-CABINET-LD LIQUOR-PRICE UP govt hikes liquor prices, hopes to earn Rs 2,350 cr revenue Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday decided to increase liquor prices in the state, ranging from Rs 5 to Rs 400 per bottle depending upon its size and category of the drink. .

DES19 PB-MIGRANTS-BAJWA Stop exodus of migrant workers, Bajwa urges Punjab govt Chandigarh: Congress MP Partap Singh Bajwa on Wednesday urged the Punjab government to stop the exodus of migrant workers from the state to avoid a 'self-made' economic crisis after the coronavirus lockdown is lifted. . DEL71 JK-4RTHLD ENCOUNTER Top Hizb commander killed by security forces, pvt phones and mobile internet suspended in Valley Srinagar: In a major breakthrough in the fight against terror, top Hizbul Mujahideen commander Reyaz Naikoo, on the run for eight years, was killed on Wednesday by security forces in his village in Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said..