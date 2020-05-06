New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.30 pm.

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2020 17:39 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 17:39 IST
These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.30 pm. . DEL70 RJ-VIRUS-LD BSF-JODHPUR 30 BSF jawans test positive for coronavirus in Jodhpur Jodhpur: Thirty BSF jawans, forming part of a company deployed earlier in the Walled City area in Delhi on internal security duty, tested positive for Covid-19 here on Wednesday, an official of the border guarding force said. .

DES16  RJ-LOCKDOWN-PATIENT-PASS Can travel for treatment but can't return, cancer patient told; CMO intervenes Jaipur: A cancer patient in Rajasthan’s Jalore was left frustrated after being issued a permit that allowed him to travel to Ahmedabad for treatment while stating that he “cannot come back”. . DEL86 UP-VIRUS-CASES 89 fresh cases reported in UP, total number of COVID-19 cases rise to 2,969 Lucknow: With 89 fresh cases being reported in Uttar Pradesh, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state went up to 2,969 on Wednesday. .

DEL81 UP-VIRUS-ORDINANCE UP approves ordinance to protect health workers, policemen Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Wednesday approved an ordinance for stringent punishment against those attacking health workers and others involved in the fight against coronavirus. . DEL89 UP-CABINET-LD LIQUOR-PRICE UP govt hikes liquor prices, hopes to earn Rs 2,350 cr revenue Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday decided to increase liquor prices in the state, ranging from Rs 5 to Rs 400 per bottle depending upon its size and category of the drink. .

DES19 PB-MIGRANTS-BAJWA Stop exodus of migrant workers, Bajwa urges Punjab govt Chandigarh: Congress MP Partap Singh Bajwa on Wednesday urged the Punjab government to stop the exodus of migrant workers from the state to avoid a 'self-made' economic crisis after the coronavirus lockdown is lifted. . DEL71 JK-4RTHLD ENCOUNTER Top Hizb commander killed by security forces, pvt phones and mobile internet suspended in Valley Srinagar: In a major breakthrough in the fight against terror, top Hizbul Mujahideen commander Reyaz Naikoo, on the run for eight years, was killed on Wednesday by security forces in his village in Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said..

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Turkey to resume football league on June 12: federation

Turkeys Super Lig will resume on June 12, the football federation said on Wednesday, after games were suspended in March because of the coronavirus pandemic. We have taken the decision to resume the professional leagues on June 12, 13 and 1...

Rupee closes down by 9p at 75.72 against dollar on growth concerns

The rupee depreciated 9 paise to close at 75.72 against the US dollar on Wednesday due to growth concerns as a survey showed that the services sector contracted in April. Weakness in Asian currencies following Chinese yuan dropping by 0.6 p...

China's Alibaba launches "outlet" platform to shift luxury overstock

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has launched a new luxury platform targeting younger consumers that also aims to help high-end brands shed excess inventory built up during the global coronavirus lockdown. Chinese shoppers...

Kansai Nerolac Paints Q4 net profit down 23.5 per cent to Rs 65.4 cr

Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd on Wednesday reported a 23.47 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 65.36 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 85.41 crore in...
