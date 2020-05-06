100 migrant workers held in Silvassa for rioting

Seeking to return home amid the coronavirus lockdown, a group of over a 100 migrant workers turned violent near Silvassa town of the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli on Tuesday night, police said. One hundred workers, most of them from Uttar Pradesh, were arrested from the spot for rioting and stone-pelting, an official said on Wednesday.

One policeman was injured in the incident, he added. The workers are employed at a yarn manufacturing unit in the Naroli industrial area and live in a labour colony near the factory, the official said.

Before taking to the street and protesting, they had told the media that they wanted to return to their native places. Superintendent of Police Sharad Darade said the administration was looking after them and they had no reason to become impatient.

"Around 100 migrant workers came on roads late in the night and hurled stones at police. They also set ablaze a motorcycle and damaged a police vehicle," he said. "One policemen received minor injuries. We have arrested 100 persons from the spot and lodged an FIR against them for rioting and assault," said Darade.

"The local administration is taking good care of these migrants. We are also providing them food, and factories have also started their operations now," the SP added..