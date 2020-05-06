Maha: All shops allowed to operate in Latur as per timetable

In a unique move, the local administration in Maharashtra's Latur district has allowed all shops, including those selling non-essential commodities, to operate according to a fixed timetable during the COVID-19 lockdown. In other parts of the state, only shops dealing in essential commodities were allowed to function during the lockdown, which has been in place since March.

In a press release issued on Wednesday, collector G Shreekant said shops dealing in automobiles, electronics, furniture and mobile phones will operate on Mondays on Tuesdays. Clothing stores, tailors, jewellers, shoe and bag stores can function on Wednesdays and Thursdays, while cycle shops and establishments dealing in kitchen goods, hardware, paints and building materials can open on Fridays and Saturdays, the release stated.

However, all shops will be allowed to operate only between 8 am and 3 pm, the collector said, adding that the arrangement will be in place till May 17. As per the release, shops selling farming goods can remain open on all days, except Sundays, while salons can provide home service between 7 am to 6 pm.

Standalone shops, which are not located in market places, can function any time, the collector clarified..