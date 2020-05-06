Auto-driver rapes minor girl; arrested

Hyderabad, May 6 (PTI): An autorickshaw driver has been arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl, police said on Wednesday. The 25-year-old accused had reportedly been harassing the teenager by giving her his phone number.

He barged into her uncle's house where she resides and raped her when she was alone, the police said based on a complaint. Following the complaint, a case under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against the accused, a police official said.