Left Menu
Development News Edition

Liquor outlets reopen in MP after talks between traders, govt

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 06-05-2020 20:33 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 20:33 IST
Liquor outlets reopen in MP after talks between traders, govt

Liquor shops reopened in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday following talks between traders and the state government. Traders wanted some kind of relief from the government to make up for the loss of business as the shops remained closed for over a month this fiscal due to the lockdown imposed to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Though the shops opened after 41 days, there were no scenes of tipplers jostling to buy alcohol and forcing the police to use their batons, unlike in Delhi and some other places in the country after the lockdown was relaxed. No instance of unruly buyers breaking social distancing norms was reported in the state.

But at some shops happy buyers were seen breaking into dance after getting hold of the bottle. The state government had ordered liquor traders -- called `liquor contractors' in local parlance -- to reopen shops except in Indore, Bhopal and Ujjain which are the worst-affected by the pandemic, but retail liquor shops did not open on Tuesday.

The contractors instead moved the Madhya Pradesh High Court, which issued a notice to the state government. Home Minister Narottam Mishra had then said that if liquor traders had any problem, they should have approached the government. Traders held talks with the government on Wednesday.

"We reopened our shops after holding talks with top government officers at Mantralaya (secretariat) today," MP Liquor Association president Akhilesh Rai told PTI. "We have been assured that our concerns will be looked into," he added.

The MP government has set a target of collecting revenue of Rs 11,500 crore from liquor sales this fiscal. But owing to lockdown, liquor shops have remained closed for 35 days in Financial Year 2020-21, said a liquor contractor.

Liquor shop owners in MP have to bag a contract for sale every fiscal, coughing up a hefty licensee fee, paid in part every fortnight, he explained. "We want the state government to make up the loss of around Rs 1,102.73 crore incurred due to closure of shops for 35 days as we did not earn a penny during this period," he said.

On Monday, the state government ordered reopening of liquor and hemp (bhang) shops from Tuesday, excluding Bhopal, Indore and Ujjain which fall under Red zone. But the next day, liquor contractors moved the HC fearing loss of business as the order to reopen excluded bars and 'ahatas' (low-budget drinking vends usually attached to liquor shops).

They sought a court direction that the contracts be either reviewed or recalled in view of the "unstable" market condition caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Consumers welcomed the opening of liquor shops on Wednesday.

"I am happy that at last booze shops reopened," said a man outside a shop in Sehore district..

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Frozen 3 update: Jennifer Lee assures ‘best storyline’, what more we can see in 3rd movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Imran Khan claims India could launch 'false flag operation' against Pak

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday claimed that India could use the current tension to launch a false flag operation against his country on the pretext of infiltration. Khan took to Twitter after India said Pakistan was behind ...

Pune: Different types of non-essential shops to remain open

In Pune, five shops selling non-essential merchandise of various categories will be allowed to remain open outside the containment zones between 7 am and 7 pm during the coronavirus-induced lockdown period till May 17. In the fresh order is...

Yemen reports first three coronavirus cases, one death in Lahaj province

Yemen on Wednesday reported the first three cases of the novel coronavirus in the southern province of Lahaj, one of whom has died, and another infection in the southern port of Aden. The emergency coronavirus committee of Yemens Saudi-back...

Delhi govt issues guidelines on allowing industrial units to work during lockdown

As the Delhi government on Wednesday issued detailed guidelines on allowing industrial and in situ construction works during lockdown, including compulsory download of Aarogya Setu app, confusion persisted over the opening of units manufact...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020