Following are the top stories at 2120 hours: DEL139 LDALL VIRUS COVID-19: Nationwide tally crosses 50k with record jump in Maharashtra; Health workers, security personnel among infected New Delhi: The nationwide tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases crossed the 50,000 mark on Wednesday with a large number of healthcare professionals and security personnel testing positive amid the worsening spread of the deadly virus, while authorities also flagged high fatality rate in states like West Bengal, Gujarat and Maharashtra. DEL137 LOCKDOWN-LDALL EVACUATION Airports in Kerala, other states gear up to receive stranded Indians abroad from Thursday Kochi/New Delhi: Airports were geared up to receive Indian nationals stranded abroad due to the coronavirus lockdown with Air India’s repatriation flight from Abu Dhabi to Kochi on Thursday set to kickstart the country’s biggest evacuation exercise by air and sea.

DEL126 LD AAROGYA SETU No privacy breach in Aarogya Setu app: IT min Ravi Shankar Prasad New Delhi: The coronavirus tracking app Aarogya Setu was "secure" and there was no privacy breach in it, Union IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Wednesday, rejecting charges that it was a "sophisticated surveillance system" that was leveraged to track citizens without their consent. DEL136 DL-TABLIGHI-LD GOVT Delhi govt orders release of quarantined Tablighi members, those needed in Markaz case to be handed over to police New Delhi: The Delhi government on Wednesday ordered the release of 4,000 Tablighi members who have completed their required quarantine period in centres in the national capital, sources said.

DEL135 LD ALL JK-ENCOUNTER Hizb's top man Reyaz Naikoo killed by security forces, mobile phones and mobile internet suspended in Valley Srinagar: Hizbul Mujahideen’s de facto chief and one of Kashmir’s most wanted terrorists Reyaz Naikoo was on Wednesday killed by security forces in his village in Pulwama district, prompting authorities to suspend mobile phones and mobile internet across the Valley. DEL128 VIRUS-MHA-BENGAL-LD IMCT Centre raps W Bengal over COVID response: 'Low testing, high mortality, lockdown violations' New Delhi: The Centre Wednesday rapped the West Bengal government over its COVID-19 management which it said is characterised by a very low rate of testing and high mortality, coupled with lockdown violations like overcrowding in markets, people playing cricket and bathing in rivers. DEL111 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19 death toll touches 1,694; cases rise to 49,391 New Delhi: The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 1,694 and the number of cases climbed to 49,391 in the country on Wednesday, registering an increase of 126 deaths and 2,958 cases in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said DEL124 RAIL-MIGRANTS-2NDLD TRAINS Shramik Trains: 122 run so far, more than 1.25 lakh ferried New Delhi: The Railways on Wednesday said it has run 122 Shramik Special trains since May 1 and ferried home over 1.25 lakh migrants stranded in various parts of the country due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown.

DEL121 LDALL-UP-LOCKDOWN-HIKES UP govt hikes fuel, liquor prices; hopes to earn Rs 4,400 cr revenue Lucknow, May 6 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday hiked petrol and diesel prices and also asked tipplers to shell out more, decisions meant to generate more revenue for the state in an economy hit by the coronavirus crisis. DEL101 BIZ-LD RUPEE Rupee closes down by 9p at 75.72 against dollar on growth concerns Mumbai: The rupee depreciated 9 paise to close at 75.72 against the US dollar on Wednesday due to growth concerns as a survey showed that the services sector contracted in April.

DEL117 CONG-CMS 2NDLD MEET Cong questions govt's strategy on lockdown, asks what after May 17 New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday questioned the government over the criteria it adopted to judge how long the COVID-19-induced lockdown will continue. FGN31 VIRUS-CHINA-LD POMPEO China asks Pompeo to show 'enormous evidence' of COVID-19 originating from Wuhan lab Beijing: China on Wednesday dared US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to show the "enormous evidence" he has to prove that the novel coronavirus originated from a lab in Wuhan and asserted that the matter should be handled by scientists instead of politicians out of their domestic political compulsions in an election year. By K J M Varma LGD13 VIRUS-SC-LIMITATON COVID-19:SC extends time for filing arbitral proceedings, cheque bounce cases from Mar 15 New Delhi: Taking note of difficulties faced by lawyers and litigants during nation-wide lockdown due to COVID-19, the Supreme Court on Wednesday extended the period of limitation prescribed under laws for initiating arbitral proceedings and the cheque bounce cases with effect from March 15 till further orders.

