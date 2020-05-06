Special train brings 1,030 migrants back to MP from Telangana

A special train carrying 1,030 labourers who were stranded in Telangana due to lockdown back to Madhya Pradesh reached the Habibganj Railway Station here on Wednesday night. The train which had departed from Hyderabad on Tuesday night, reached Bhopal at 8 pm, said a district official.

All the passengers were being screened, and the administration also provided them food and water, he said. These migrants belong to 33 districts of Madhya Pradesh including Bhopal. After screening, they will be sent to their home districts, the official said.

On May 2, a special train had carried 347 stranded migrants back to Madhya Pradesh from Nashik in Maharashtra. PTI ADU MAS KRK KRK