Left Menu
Development News Edition

BMC allows reopening of single electronics, hardware shops

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-05-2020 00:24 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 00:24 IST
BMC allows reopening of single electronics, hardware shops

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday night amended its previous order and allowed reopening of standalone electronics and hardware shops in the city during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown. Civic commissioner Praveen Pardeshi said there was an urgent need to keep such shops open to some extent.

"It has been observed that many essential and life- saving medical equipment, IT systems related to health systems and machines,vehicles are in a state of disrepair due to closing down of electronics and hardware shops. "Hence, there was an urgent need to keep such shops open to some extent," read the BMC's amended order signed by Pardeshi.

Pardeshi directed all assistant commissioners of wards to permit one standalone electronic and hardware shop on each road to remain open during the lockdown. According to BMC officials, in view of the order some electronics and hardware shops could be opened from Thursday.

On Tuesday night, Pardeshi, in an order, had directed closure of all non-essential services, including liquor shops, in the city..

TRENDING

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Grimes unveils the meaning behind her and Elon Musk's newborn son's name

House of the Dragon Season 1: Writing is underway, will it achieve success like GoT?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

New York Times adds record digital subscribers, posts upbeat first-quarter results

The New York Times Co crossed five million digital subscribers, adding a record number and withstanding a heavy drop in ad revenue in the first quarter that was dominated by heavy news coverage around the COVID-19 pandemic. Shares of the pu...

Fauci, Birx will keep roles on coronavirus task force- Trump

U.S. top infectious disease doctor Anthony Fauci and coronavirus task force coordinator Deborah Birx will continue to hold their positions on the coronavirus task force moving forward, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday....

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow drop as Trump casts doubt on China trade deal

The SP 500 and the Dow fell on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump cast doubt on a trade deal with China and data showed U.S. private employers laid off 20 million workers in April, underscoring the economic fallout of the coronavir...

FA Clowney staying patient, but Seattle 'longshot'

Approaching 60 days on the free agent market, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney sees no reason to rush. Clowney spent last season with the Seattle Seahawks following a trade prodded along by his contract-related holdout from the Houston Texans...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020