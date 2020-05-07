Buddha's teachings inspiration to tackle prevailing crisis: CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister UddhavThackeray on Thursday said teachings of Lord Buddha for thewelfare of mankind are an inspiration to overcome the "currentcrisis"

Extending greetings to people on the occasion ofBuddha Purnima, Thackeray said Lord Buddha showed the path ofpeace, non-violence and equality of mankind

"He earned the knowledge of going into the root ofproblems faced by people and eradicating them. The world needsthis knowledge as this is an inspirationto overcome theprevailing crisis," the chief minister said in a message,while referring to the COVID-19 pandemic.