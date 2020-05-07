Left Menu
Development News Edition

HIGHLIGHTS

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2020 12:39 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 12:39 IST
HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 12.30 PM: NATION: DEL10 VIRUS CASES COVID-19 death toll touches 1,783; number of cases climb to 52,952 New Delhi: The death toll due to COVID-19 in the country rose to 1,783 while the number of cases climbed to 52,952 on Thursday, registering an increase of 89 deaths and 3,561 cases in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said. MDS9 AP-2NDLD GAS LEAK Styrene vapour leak from chemical plant in AP leaves 6 dead, over 100 hospitalised Visakhapatnam: A major leak from a polymer plant near here impacted villages in a five-km radius, leaving six people dead and scores of citizens suffering from breathlessness and other problems in an early morning mishap that raised fears of a serious industrial disaster.

DEL25 VIRUS-PM-2NDLD BUDDHA PURNIMA COVID: India stands strongly with those in need in these difficult times, says PM Modi New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that while India is making every effort to save the life of every citizen from coronavirus, it is also taking its global obligations during the pandemic very seriously. DEL23 GAS-NDRF Gas leak took place as plastic factory was being prepared for resumption of work: NDRF New Delhi: The gas leak incident in Vishakhapatnam took place as a plastic factory, that was closed during lockdown, was being prepared for resumption of operations, the NDRF chief said on Thursday.

MDS4 AP-GAS LEAK-GVMC Vizag gas leak: Civic body tells residents to stay indoors, use wet cloth as mask Visakhapatnam: The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation on Thursday asked people staying near the chemical plant where a gas leak took place in the wee hours to stay indoors and use a wet cloth to cover their nose and mouth. DEL26 VIRUS-HRD-FOREIGN-SCHOOLS COVID-19: HRD assessing situation in countries with CBSE schools to decide on pending board exams New Delhi: The HRD Ministry is deliberating upon whether or not to conduct pending class 12 board exams for students in CBSE schools abroad and is talking to ambassadors or foreign education ministers to arrive at a reasonable solution in view of the COVID-19 situation in their respective countries. By Gunjan Sharma CAL1 OD-VIRUS-CASE 20 people test positive for COVID-19 in Odisha Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Thursday reported the "highest number of COVID-19 cases" in a day as 20 people, who recently returned from Surat, tested positive for coronavirus, an official said.

BUSINESS: DEL11 BIZ-STOCKS-OPEN Sensex falls over 300 pts in early trade; HCL Tech jumps 3 pc Mumbai: Equity benchmark Sensex fell over 300 points in early trade on Thursday as spiking COVID-19 cases in the country and poor macroeconomic data weighed on investor sentiment. FOREIGN: FGN20 VIRUS-WHO 80,000 COVID-19 cases reported daily in April: WHO United Nations: An average of 80,000 COVID-19 cases were reported each day in April to the World Health Organization, the top UN health agency has said, noting that South Asian nations like India and Bangladesh are seeing a spike in the infections while the numbers are declining in regions such as Western Europe. By Yoshita Singh FGN15 US-H4-LD VISA Trump admin urges US court not to block work permits to spouses of H1B visa-holders Washington: In a major relief to thousands of Indians living in the US, the Trump administration has urged a federal district court not to block an Obama-era rule allowing certain categories of spouses of H-1B visa-holders to work in the country, saying that American workers have not been irreparably harmed by such work authorisation. By Lalit K Jha.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

Grimes unveils the meaning behind her and Elon Musk's newborn son's name

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Videos

Latest News

Swiss govt sees jobless payouts tripling as coronavirus hits economy

The Swiss government expects the cost of jobless benefits and short-time working compensation arising from the coronavirus crisis to jump to some 20 billion francs 20.51 billion this year from 6-7 billion normally, an official said on Thurs...

Soccer-World watches on as South Korea's K League kicks off

South Koreas K League will have a profile it has never enjoyed before when the delayed 2020 season kicks off in Jeonju on Friday, providing top-flight soccer action to a world starved of live sport.Defending champions Jeonbuk Motors open th...

World food prices fall sharply in April because of coronavirus -U.N.

World food prices fell for a third consecutive month in April, hit by the economic and logistical impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the United Nations food agency said on Thursday. The Food and Agriculture Organization FAO food price inde...

Delhi court issues production warrant against J-K officer Davinder Singh

A Delhi court Thursday issued production warrant against Jammu and Kashmir Police officer Davinder Singh, who was arrested while ferrying two Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorists in a vehicle on the Srinagar-Jammu Highway earlier this year. Specia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020