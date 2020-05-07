COVID-19: TN govt employees to superannuate at 59

Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Thursday ordered extension of the age of retirement of Tamil Nadu government employees to 59 from 58 amid stepped up efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the State. The order, increasing the age of superannuation is applicable to government employees, teachers, lecturers and professors in government and aided schools and colleges besides State public sector units, an official release here said.

The government's move is expected to aid accelerated measures to curb the spread of the contagion and treat the rising number of positive patients. As on Wednesday, Tamil Nadu had 4,829 coronavirus positive patients.

Chief Minister Palaniswami's order extending the age of retirement comes into force with immediate effect, the release added. Already, the services of government doctors, nurses and other medicalpersonnel who were to superannuate on March 31 and April 30 wereextended for two more months.