Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2020 15:27 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 15:27 IST
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday. 3:11 p.m.

UP govt lifts ban on sale of 'paan masala'. 3:02 p.m.

After Ahmedabad, Surat to shut vegetable shops from May 9. 2:23 p.m.

Migrants throng clinics to get medical certificates for travel. 2:21 p.m.

COVID-19 transmission risk via sewage "must not be neglected," scientists say. 2:19 p.m.

Singapore reports 741 new COVID-19 cases. 2:11 p.m.

TN CM K Palaniswami on Thursday ordered extension of the age of retirement of state's government employees to 59 from 58 amid stepped up efforts to curb coronavirus spread. 2:07 p.m.

Fresh case of coronavirus reported in Himachal Pradesh. 1:33 p.m.

Plea in HC to start online sale of liquor to ensure social distancing. 1:22 p.m.

Over one-third of total COVID-19 cases in Delhi recorded from May 1-6. Two people die of COVID-19 in Indore as district's toll reaches 83.

1:08 p.m. AP reports 56 fresh COVID-19 cases as the tally rises to 1,833 in the state.

12:52 p.m. CSIR submits 53 genome sequences of coronavirus in Indians to global body.

12:24 p.m. Repatriation of Indian nationals from Singapore will start from Friday, official says.

11:52 a.m. India stands strongly with those in need in these difficult times, says PM Narendra Modi.

11:41 a.m. Twenty people test positive for COVID-19 in Odisha.

President Xi Jinping warns against complacency as China downgrades COVID-19 risk levels in all regions. 11:32 a.m.

Two more die of coronavirus in Rajasthan as state's death toll rises to 95. 11:23 a.m.

Lab-grown mini human organs may play key role in COVID-19 drug development, scientists say. 11:15 a.m.

About 80,000 COVID-19 cases reported daily in April, WHO says. 10:45 a.m.

Cop succumbs to COVID-19 in Maharashtra, marking 5th death in police force in the state. 10:04 a.m.

Repatriation of Indian nationals from US will start from Saturday, Indian Embassy in Washington says. 10:01 a.m.

India's COVID-19 death toll touches 1,783 as the number of cases climbs to 52,952. 9:31 a.m.

Delhi's first special train will leave for MP with 1,200 migrants on Thursday, officials say. 9:06 a.m.

UK universities reach out to Indian students for COVID-19 support. 8:45 a.m.

BMC allows reopening of single electronics, hardware shops 5:01 a.m. A bill is introduced in the US Congress to stop predatory acquisitions by China during COVID-19 pandemic.

4:22 a.m. US President Donald Trump says he will report in a week or two about the level at which China is adhering to the bilateral trade deal that was signed in January.

2:55 a.m. White House Coronavirus Task Force to stay for now, says US President Donald Trump.

2:33 a.m. Coronavirus attack worse than Pearl Harbour, 9/11, US President Donald Trump says.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. and Europe spar over next stage of aircraft subsidy dispute

The United States said there was no valid basis for the European Union to retaliate against U.S. goods in a long-running subsidy row after Boeing lost state tax breaks, but the EU said it was pressing ahead with its demand for tariffs. The ...

Robert De Niro wants to play Andrew Cuomo in pandemic-themed film

Whenever a film based on the coronavirus pandemic will be made, Hollywood veteran Robert De Niro says he would like to play the role of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who has been receiving global praise for his leadership during the COVID...

Four men arrested for burglary at a factory in Okhla Phase -1 amid lockdown

Four people were arrested in connection with a burglary at a company in southeast Delhis Okhla Phase-1 during the ongoing lockdown, police said on Thursday. The accused were identified as Rajesh 20, Ram Babu 20, Chandan 22 and Shivam 18, al...

Poland's president says he hopes for election as soon as possible

Polands President Andrzej Duda said on Thursday that he hopes the countrys presidential election will be held as soon as possible, after members of the ruling alliance agreed to postpone the vote first scheduled for May 10. Polands ruling L...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020