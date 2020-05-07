Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the worldPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2020 15:27 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 15:27 IST
Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday. 3:11 p.m.
UP govt lifts ban on sale of 'paan masala'. 3:02 p.m.
After Ahmedabad, Surat to shut vegetable shops from May 9. 2:23 p.m.
Migrants throng clinics to get medical certificates for travel. 2:21 p.m.
COVID-19 transmission risk via sewage "must not be neglected," scientists say. 2:19 p.m.
Singapore reports 741 new COVID-19 cases. 2:11 p.m.
TN CM K Palaniswami on Thursday ordered extension of the age of retirement of state's government employees to 59 from 58 amid stepped up efforts to curb coronavirus spread. 2:07 p.m.
Fresh case of coronavirus reported in Himachal Pradesh. 1:33 p.m.
Plea in HC to start online sale of liquor to ensure social distancing. 1:22 p.m.
Over one-third of total COVID-19 cases in Delhi recorded from May 1-6. Two people die of COVID-19 in Indore as district's toll reaches 83.
1:08 p.m. AP reports 56 fresh COVID-19 cases as the tally rises to 1,833 in the state.
12:52 p.m. CSIR submits 53 genome sequences of coronavirus in Indians to global body.
12:24 p.m. Repatriation of Indian nationals from Singapore will start from Friday, official says.
11:52 a.m. India stands strongly with those in need in these difficult times, says PM Narendra Modi.
11:41 a.m. Twenty people test positive for COVID-19 in Odisha.
President Xi Jinping warns against complacency as China downgrades COVID-19 risk levels in all regions. 11:32 a.m.
Two more die of coronavirus in Rajasthan as state's death toll rises to 95. 11:23 a.m.
Lab-grown mini human organs may play key role in COVID-19 drug development, scientists say. 11:15 a.m.
About 80,000 COVID-19 cases reported daily in April, WHO says. 10:45 a.m.
Cop succumbs to COVID-19 in Maharashtra, marking 5th death in police force in the state. 10:04 a.m.
Repatriation of Indian nationals from US will start from Saturday, Indian Embassy in Washington says. 10:01 a.m.
India's COVID-19 death toll touches 1,783 as the number of cases climbs to 52,952. 9:31 a.m.
Delhi's first special train will leave for MP with 1,200 migrants on Thursday, officials say. 9:06 a.m.
UK universities reach out to Indian students for COVID-19 support. 8:45 a.m.
BMC allows reopening of single electronics, hardware shops 5:01 a.m. A bill is introduced in the US Congress to stop predatory acquisitions by China during COVID-19 pandemic.
4:22 a.m. US President Donald Trump says he will report in a week or two about the level at which China is adhering to the bilateral trade deal that was signed in January.
2:55 a.m. White House Coronavirus Task Force to stay for now, says US President Donald Trump.
2:33 a.m. Coronavirus attack worse than Pearl Harbour, 9/11, US President Donald Trump says.
