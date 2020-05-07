TN CM condoles death of people in AP's styrene vapour leak

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Thursday condoled the death of eight people in a chemical leak in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and prayed for the early recovery of those affected. Palaniswami said he was grieved to learn of the death of many people following chemical leak from a polymer plantat a village near Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

He condoled the deaths of people and extended his sympathies to the bereaved. "I pray to the almighty God," the Chief Minister said in an official release for the early recovery of those affected in the mishap and now being treated at hospitals in the neighbouringstate.

A major early morning chemical leak from a polymer plant near Visakhapatnam impacted villages in a five-km radius, leaving eight people dead and over 200 were hospitalised who reported breathlessness and other problems. The Andhra Pradesh government has ordered a probe into the leak of styrene, a chemical used to make synthetic rubber and resins, among others.